A strong Peterborough United reserve team won 3-2 at Mansfield in a friendly yesterday (February 6).

Danny Lloyd, Junior Morias and Jack Baldwin scored the goals as Posh fought back from 2-0 down.

First-team manager Grant McCann said: “It was a very good second half performance. We were unfortunate to be behind in the game, but the lads showed good character to come back and win the game. The young professionals and the experienced players dug in and we thoroughly deserved to win.”