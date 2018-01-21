MATCH REACTION: Tafazolli’s pride in Peterborough United’s defensive form

In-form Peterborough United centre-back Ryan Tafazolli is thrilled with his side’s recent defensive record.

A 3-0 League One success over Oldham at the ABAX Stadium yesterday (January 20) made it three clean sheets in a row for Posh for the first time in just over four years. Posh drew 0-0 at Luton and at Wigan before yesterday’s win, one that pushed them up a place to eighth in League One.

George Cooper celebrates his debut goal for Posh against Oldham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have conceded just three goals in their last seven competitive outings.

“Keeping clean sheets is absolutely crucial because with the attacking quality we have in the side, we will always score,” Tafazolli stated.

“The defence takes great pride in a clean sheet so to have three in a row is very pleasing.

“We’ve shown a lot of organisation and discipline in recent games. The back four and goalkeeper have done well and so has Anthony Grant in front of us. He’s in unbelievable form.

Posh midfielder Anthony Granyt in action for Posh against Oldham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Our job is to make sure we have a platform to go on and win games and we’ve done that. We haven’t let in more than one goal in a game for a while (Fleetwood, away, December 16, nine games ago).

“Oldham had a lot of the ball at times, but that’s going to happen in a game. No team dominates for 100 per cent of a match these days, buy we kept our concentration and stayed focused.

“We don’t have a League One match for two weeks now so we had to win this one to make sure we stayed in touch at the top. We will have to win a lot of games before the end of the season to get into the top six, but we can do it.

“We’ve added two high quality players to the squad in Joe Ward and George Cooper which will help. We’re confident.”

Posh are three points behind sixth-placed Charlton who occupy the final play-off spot. Posh are next in League One action at home to struggling Southend on February 3.