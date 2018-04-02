MATCH REACTION: Satisfying rather than spectacular as Peterborough United dominate their local rivals again

Peterborough United’s domination of local rivals Northampton Town continued as they moved into League One’s top five for the first time since the end of September.

Posh made it four wins in four League One matches in the last two seasons over their fiercest rivals. This comfortable 2-0 success secured through first-half goals 90 seconds apart from skipper Jack Baldwin and top scorer Jack Marriott at the ABAX Stadium (April 2) made the aggregate score in those matches 10-1.

Posh boss Steve Evans bellows instructions during the win over Cobblers. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh boss Steve Evans was satisfied rather than ecstatic with the performance. He admitted his side started nervously before going on to control most of the contest against a team who seem destined for the drop. Cobblers finished with 10 men after captain Ash Taylor was harshly sent off for a foul on Marriott 11 minutes from time.

“There’s no doubt that Northampton were much the better team at the start,” Evans conceded. “We looked edgy, maybe because it was a derby, and we struggled to find our feet.

“But once Jack Baldwin scored it was really a case of how many goals we would score. Jack Marriott delivered another incredible finish straight away and the ‘goal’ he scored in the second-half was wrongly disallowed.

“We are still trying to improve things on a daily basis, but we are getting there. Not managing games successfully was a criticism of this team before I got here, but we managed this game expertly in the second-half. You have make your opponents do something special to beat you.

Gwion Edwards of Posh challenges Cobblers' keeper Richard O'Donnell. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“You also have to get know when to play and when to try and get the ball to the strikers as quickly as possible. We were good at that in the second-half after nearly letting in a goal early on after getting caught over-playing.

“Northampton only created a couple of chances in the game though. My goalkeeper made a good save when they were on top and they hit the post with a half chance in the second-half, but they didn’t carry much of a threat.

“I’m surprised Northampton are where they are. They have players good enough to be much higher in the table. They huffed and puffed here. but we were pretty comfortable.

“It was a good rather than great performance from us. We dominated a side I watched boss Shrewsbury for 70 minutes recently so we can be pleased with that.

Posh top scorer Jack Marriott saw this headed 'goal' wiped out for offside. Photo: David Lowndes.

“We are the stage of the season when it’s all about results so to be fifth with six games to go is very pleasing.

“Can we stay there? That’s the challenge for these players because if we get there we will win them. We have so much ability in the squad, but our next game is against a much better side in Plymouth so we will have to improve again.”

Evans sprang a selection surprise by starting with highly-rated winger Gwion Edwards - his first appearance since December 17 - and made three other changes. Baldwin replaced centre-back Ryan Tafazolli who continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

“Gwion is a big, big player,” Evans said. “He’s a very tired young man now after getting through 75 minutes, but it’s a real boost to have him back. We will need everyone fit for the run-in. We had a very strong bench today which was pleasing.

“Ryan will have a scan on his hamstring tomorrow. It’s no drama though as he had one before he played superbly at Rotherham on Good Friday. I was delighted with Jack Baldwin though. He was outstanding.”

Evans felt the red card awarded to Taylor was ‘harsh’. but felt Cobblers’ midfielder Daniel Powell should have been sent off for ‘a challenge that has no place in football,’ on Marcus Maddison. Marriott appeared to back his manager up re Taylor.

The postponement of Plymouth’s game at Scunthorpe enabled Posh to jump up two places. Charlton also won to move into sixth place, level on points with Posh with a game in hand.

Plymouth would go above Posh with a win at Home Park on Saturday.