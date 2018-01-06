MATCH REACTION: Proud boss hails a complete Peterborough United performance

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann was a proud man after watching his side outplay Championship outfit Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup at Villa Park today (January 6).

Two goals from Jack Marriott and another from Ryan Tafazolli earned Posh a place in Monday’s (January 8) fourth round draw with a 3-1 win. Posh scored three times in the final 15 minutes after reaching half-time a goal down.

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United scores his sides third goal of the game. Picture: Joe Dent

McCann hailed his players for their all-round excellence against a Villa side who made 10 changes to their starting line-up.

“We were outstanding,” McCann purred. “We were brave, we played good football, we created many chances and we have deservedly beaten a very good side.

“I know they made 10 changes, but they still had an awful lot of quality in their line-up.

“We didn’t start so well, and losing the early goal was obviously disappointing, but we went on to dominate most of the game.

“It was harsh for us to be losing at half-time, but we kept believing and we got the rewards we deserved.

“Few outside of our dressing room thought we had a chance today, but we fancied our chances. I have every confidence in these players and they all delivered today. I was very proud of them all. I enjoyed watching them play,

“We were very brave. The full-backs were brave enough to play high and we were confident in our passing.

“I told the lads at half time to keep doing what they were doing as a ball would drop for us and eventually it happened. The message was to enjoy it and have no regrets,

“Jack Marriott missed a couple of chances in the first half, but he just keeps going and there he was to score two goals and make it 23 for the season. That’s outstanding for this time of the season, but it’s not a day to single anyone out. They all played their part. They were all top drawer. They all played with impressive composure.

“It was great to celebrate with the fans after the game, but we don’t have long to enjoy it.

“We have another big game in an important competition on Tuesday (January 9).

“We will celebrate, but it’s important we stay on an even keel.”

Posh are next in action in the Checkatrade Trophy at Luton Town on Tuesday.