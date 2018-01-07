MATCH REACTION: Peterborough United were different class on and off the pitch

Two-goal Jack Marriott led the chorus of approval from within the Peterborough United camp after yesterday’s (January 6) superb 3-1 FA Cup third round win at Aston Villa.

Posh outplayed the Championship hopefuls to secure a place in tomorrow’s (January 8) fourth round draw which will be televised live on BBC Two from 7pm.

Jack Marriott celebrates the Posh equaliser at Villa. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh conceded an early goal, but scored three times in the final 15 minutes to claim a deserved victory. Central defender Ryan Tafazolli also scored.

The performance of the near 5,000 Posh fans at the game also drew great praise from the playing squad.

Marriott said: “We felt like we were in control of the game and that the goals would come eventually. I missed a few chances, but as a striker you just have to keep going, keep working hard and make sure you convert the next chance.

“The lads out in a great shift to claim a really pleasing win.

Posh star Marcus Maddison challenges Villa's Andre Green. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“The supporters behind the goal were fantastic. They were loud all the way through the game and it was a wonderful feeling to celebrate in front of them.”

Other Posh comments:

Forward Danny Lloyd who set up the crucial equalising goal for Marriott: “What a feeling that is. Boys were unbelievable and the fans were different class.”

Recalled right-back Liam Shephard who was a candidate for Posh man-of-the-match: “We were excellent in the first half and frustrated to be behind at the break, but we knew we would continue to cause them problems. I was delighted when the goals started to go in as it gave me a chance for a few breathers!

Posh right-back Liam Shephard closes down Villa's Andre Green. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It was an unreal performance from the players and from the travelling support.”

Posh substitute Junior Morias who had a hand in the final goal: “Wow, wow, wow, buzzing for the boys and glad I could get on and make a contribution. The travelling fans were excellent.”

Posh left-back Andrew Hughes who was outstanding up and down the flank: “What a game to be involved in! The boys were unreal and the supporters were different class.”

Posh star Marcus Maddison who added two more assists to his impressive tally: “Great result for all of us at the club. Two more goals for Jack Marriott and two more assists for me. Thanks to all the supporters who travelled.”

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli who headed Posh in front six minutes from time: “Brilliant performance from everyone. Really showed what we’re capable of. Nice to score too. A big special mention to our fans who were unbelievable, and who truly outshone the Villa support.”

Posh goalkeeper Jonathan Bond who made a crucial save to stop Villa going 2-0 up: “Unbelievable performance. Amazing away support. Proud to play for Posh today. Into the next round!”

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was a very happy man: “Well done to the 5,000 Posh fans. Phenomenal support and well done to the boys who dominated that game.”