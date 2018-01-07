MATCH REACTION: Peterborough United were different class on and off the pitch

Two-goal Jack Marriott led the chorus of approval from within the Peterborough United camp after yesterday’s (January 6) superb 3-1 FA Cup third round win at Aston Villa.
Posh outplayed the Championship hopefuls to secure a place in tomorrow’s (January 8) fourth round draw which will be televised live on BBC Two from 7pm.
Posh conceded an early goal, but scored three times in the final 15 minutes to claim a deserved victory. Central defender Ryan Tafazolli also scored.
The performance of the near 5,000 Posh fans at the game also drew great praise from the playing squad.
Marriott said: “We felt like we were in control of the game and that the goals would come eventually. I missed a few chances, but as a striker you just have to keep going, keep working hard and make sure you convert the next chance.
“The lads out in a great shift to claim a really pleasing win.
“The supporters behind the goal were fantastic. They were loud all the way through the game and it was a wonderful feeling to celebrate in front of them.”
Other Posh comments:
Forward Danny Lloyd who set up the crucial equalising goal for Marriott: “What a feeling that is. Boys were unbelievable and the fans were different class.”
Recalled right-back Liam Shephard who was a candidate for Posh man-of-the-match: “We were excellent in the first half and frustrated to be behind at the break, but we knew we would continue to cause them problems. I was delighted when the goals started to go in as it gave me a chance for a few breathers!
“It was an unreal performance from the players and from the travelling support.”
Posh substitute Junior Morias who had a hand in the final goal: “Wow, wow, wow, buzzing for the boys and glad I could get on and make a contribution. The travelling fans were excellent.”
Posh left-back Andrew Hughes who was outstanding up and down the flank: “What a game to be involved in! The boys were unreal and the supporters were different class.”
Posh star Marcus Maddison who added two more assists to his impressive tally: “Great result for all of us at the club. Two more goals for Jack Marriott and two more assists for me. Thanks to all the supporters who travelled.”
Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli who headed Posh in front six minutes from time: “Brilliant performance from everyone. Really showed what we’re capable of. Nice to score too. A big special mention to our fans who were unbelievable, and who truly outshone the Villa support.”
Posh goalkeeper Jonathan Bond who made a crucial save to stop Villa going 2-0 up: “Unbelievable performance. Amazing away support. Proud to play for Posh today. Into the next round!”
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was a very happy man: “Well done to the 5,000 Posh fans. Phenomenal support and well done to the boys who dominated that game.”