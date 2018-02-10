MATCH REACTION: Peterborough United manager hails an ‘outstanding’ performance despite late heartbreak

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann hailed a ‘outstanding’ performance from his team at Gillingham today (February 10), even though they didn’t pick up the three points which would have propelled them to within a win of the League One play-off places.

Posh were held to a 1-1 draw at the Priestfield Stadium after conceding an avoidable 93rd minute equaliser to Gills centre back Max Ehmer. Danny Lloyd, the replacement for injured attacker Marcus Maddison, had fired Posh ahead midway through the second-half.

It was a frustrating finale for Posh who are now five points outside the play-off places in ninth place. They host promotion contenders Scunthorpe on Tuesday (February 13).

“I was really pleased with the way we responded to last week’s defeat,” McCann, who made four changes to his starting line-up and switched to a formation involving three centre-backs, said.

“We were outstanding from start to finish in very difficult conditions. We passed the ball well, we created chances, we defended well, but we were caught out by a late sucker punch.

“Obviously that was very disappointing, but I told my players they should keep their heads up. I enjoyed watching them play today against one of the form teams in the division. It was a very good all-round performance

“We pretty much did everything right until the end when we made three mistakes in a row really, soon after Jack Marriott really should have passed when we had a four on two opportunity. He’s a goalscorer, but he will reflect on his decision to shoot.

“We then got caught out by a punt upfield by their goalkeeper. Jack Baldwin has come out and not won the header and our other centre backs are split. The shot went straight through Jonathan Bond who really should have saved it so it was a frustrating couple of minutes.

“We made the decision early in the week to go back to a system that we know well and one we have had a lot of success with. It worked well. Joe Ward was excellent as a wingback, while Danny Lloyd was also very good.

“The entire team deserved enormous credit for their application and attitude on a horrible day. We had good energy and good legs today.

“On the face of it it’s not a bad point. although we should have had all three points.

“It just wasn’t to be for us, but we will bounce back. I have a good group. They will be hurting, but we have a big game against Scunthorpe to get ready for. If we win that one and then beat Blackpool next weekend we will find ourselves right in the thick of the play-off race.”

Maddison has a calf problem, but has not been ruled out of the Scunthorpe match. his was the first League One match he had missed all season.