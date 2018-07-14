MATCH REACTION: Peterborough United closing in on a ‘special’ signing

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans hopes a ‘special’ signing will soon be completed.

Evans held talks with the transfer target and his father this morning (July 14) ahead of the club’s 4-0 pre-season friendly triumph at St Neots Town.

Matt Godden was back in action for Posh at St Neots. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

He remained tight-lipped over the identity of the player who could become the 14th new face to arrive at the ABAX Stadium during a hectic summer.

“I’m very hopeful we have added to the group with a really special and talented young player,” said Evans.

“I arrived late at St Neots as I was meeting the player and his father at the training ground.

“We parted with a handshake and hopefully the move is happening.”

Posh midfielder Alex Woodyard on the ball at St Neots. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Plenty of Posh fans featured in a crowd of 471 at St Neots and they were rewarded with a first glimpse of loan capture Jason Cummings. The Scottish frontman played for the opening 45 minutes at the Premier Plus Stadium.

Evans added: “A manager like Mark Warburton does not take you to Nottingham Forest and you do not play for Glasgow Rangers unless you are top class.

“I know a few people who Jason knows and that has helped us to get him to the football club along with the fact he already knows one or two of the lads here.

“He is looking to get his career going again by scoring goals and helping us to be successful, but first and foremost he has to earn the right to be in the team just like any other player.

“He worked hard and will benefit from his first minutes of the summer.”

Another striker possibly playing himself into first-team contention is Matty Stevens.

His two-goal showing at St Neots – when he also played a big part in the opener and saw another effort disallowed – clearly impressed Evans.

“Matty continues to score goals and be a surprise for all Posh fans,” continued the Posh boss. “But whether he does enough in the rest of his game is still a question for us.

“That might sound a hard comment to make, but chances are much fewer and further between at the higher level.

“He came to the club last summer and cost six figures, but then only got five or 10 minutes to show what he could do before being treated with disdain and thrown away.

“We promised we would give everyone a chance and the kid has earned his seat on the plane to Portugal. If he can continue to score goals, he will give me an option.”