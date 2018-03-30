MATCH REACTION: Evans says Jack Marriott is simply the best after a dramatic finish for Peterborough United at Rotherham

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans hailed Jack Marriott as ‘the best striker he’s ever worked with’ after the 23 year-old claimed his 30th goal of an outstanding campaign in a remarkable finish at Rotherham United today (March 30).

Marriott scored a 98th-minute equaliser as Posh claimed an unlikely 1-1 draw at the team sitting in fourth.

Posh have dropped out of the play-off places ahead of Monday’s (April 2) local derby at home to Northampton, but Evans saw this as a good result from a poor performance.

“It’s a great point against a very good side,” Evans said. “Obviously we wanted six points from this weekend because we would then definitely be in the play-off places on Monday.

“I still believe beating Northampton will get us back into the top six, but we will have to play a bit better than this to stay there.

“The first-half was pretty even with a good scoring chance apiece and we should have had a penalty, but Rotherham were very good in the second half and we were poor.

“But my players have plenty of desire. We want to turn defeats into draws and draws into wins and we will always keep going.

“And it helps when we have Jack Marriott in the side. He is the best striker I have ever worked with and I have worked with some good ones.

“He almost scored with a great shot 10 minutes from time, but he never gets down and he backs himself to score from the next chance.

“We played our best football in added time which is good, but also worrying. We came alive just in time and I just felt we were going to equalise.”

Rotherham fans were furious with referee Scott Oldham for playing almost 10 minutes of added time, but Evans claimed the home side only had themselves to blame. Rotherham boss Paul Warne also refused to criticise the referee.

Evans added: “If Michael Smith hadn’t been silly and wasted time we wouldn’t have had the time to equalise.

“They started to panic towards the end when the referee kept playing and we grew stronger.

“Rotherham are a very strong side though. This is a tough place to come so I’m delighted with the point.”

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli played 70 minutes after passing a late fitness test. He was taken off as Posh were warned he might get sent off.

Posh on-loan striker Omar Bogle was absent from the matchday squad because of ‘form and fitness’ according to Evans.

Posh are seventh after Plymouth’s 4-0 win over Southend.