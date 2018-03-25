MATCH REACTION: Danny is still a play-off believer despite disappointing result

Peterborough United goalscorer Danny Lloyd still has belief that his side can make the League one play-offs despite failing to beat a poor Bristol Rovers side in an entertaining affair at the ABAX Stadium yesterday (March 24).

Lloyd was on target to net his 13th goal of the season to cancel out Tony Craig’s second-half opener for the Rovers. The draw, although disappointing, did lift Posh back into the last play-off place.

Danny Lloyd couldn't quite reach this pass from Marcus Maddison during the 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Lloyd said: “On the balance of the game, we should have come away with the three points, but we haven’t. I think we just need to be a little more clinical.

“The next four or five games are going to be the defining part of the season. If you can’t motivate yourself to play in these games then you should not be in football.

“It’s all about being in those play-offs on the final day and I’m sure we will give it a good crack.

“I was delighted to score again. I keep popping up with goals, it’s something I’ve done everywhere I’ve been. It’s about anticipation, about being at the right place at the right time.

Danny Lloyd on the charge for Posh against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I think it’s something I am good at. I have scored quite a few of these type of goals this season and hopefully I will continute to do so.”

Posh started the game with a fast tempo and a purpose towards their play with some neat football. However, just after half-time, Posh midfielder Anthony Grant cleared the ball off of the line to prevent a goal from a free-kick, but Craig was on hand to smash home.

Posh responded brilliantly and, after some fine football, Lloyd found himself free in the area to score following a delightful ball from Marcus Maddison. Posh pressed, but couldn’t find the winner. Lloyd was denied the chance to claim a second goal, but top scorer Jack Marriott chose to shoot rather than play him through.

Lloyd added: “I will have to watch it back and Jack will have to watch it back, but Jack had the ball and he made his decision. How can anyone knock Jack this season after scoring 29 goals?”

With Posh facing tricky fixtures against rivals such as Plymouth, Portsmouth and Rotherham the result was not helpful in terms of securing a play-off place.

But if the Posh players show the same determination and desire as Lloyd they have a very good chance. Lloyd’s 13th goal of the season just shows how valuable he has been to the team this season and that he is one of Posh’s most under-appreciated players.