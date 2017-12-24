MATCH REACTION: Danny determined to make a name for himself at Peterborough United

Two-goal hero Danny Lloyd is determined to stay at Peterborough United and prove he can perform at League One level.

Lloyd made it eight goals for the season with two - including a 30-yard screamer in front of the London Road End- in yesterday’s (December 23) 3-0 win over Bury at the ABAX Stadium.

Danny Lloyd celebrates his first goal for Posh against Bury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It completed a weird week for the 26 year-old who scored a last-gasp winner at Fleetwood last Sunday before learning he’d been placed on the transfer list by a club looking to re-build for a post-Christmas promotion push.

But both manager Grant McCann and chairman Darragh MacAnthony insisted yesterday Lloyd is no longer for sale and that’s music to the player’s ears as he wants nothing more than a regular place in the starting line-up.

Lloyd, a summer signing from non-league Stockport, said: “It’s been tough having to wait for my opportunities. I’ve had to keep believing in the process and working really hard off the pitch.

“Days like this make it all worthwhile and it was great to hear the gaffer speaking positively about me after the game.

“Off-the-field decisions are out of my hands. All I can focus on is football and helping us to win games by making and scoring goals.

“Hopefully I can have a long run in the team now and the fans will see more from me. There are definitely still things I need to work on.

“The supporters, the gaffer and the chairman all expect me to give 100 per-cent and that is always the minimum I give - whether it be in the Evo-Stik League or League One.

“It is a big step up to this level, but I believe I’m good enough to be here and hopefully performances like today will make people see that I’m very worthy of it.

“I don’t think I’ve scored in front of the home end before so that was nice - and even better for it to be a goal like that.

“I’ve always scored goals like that in the lower leagues, but it was nice to do it at this level.

“It was a big game for us. We knew back to back wins were up for grabs for the first time since August and that meant a lot to us.”

Posh have now won their last three competitive matches. They are seventh in League One, just one point outside the play-off places, but face a tough trip to fifth-placed Bradford City on Boxing Day.