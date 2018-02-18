MATCH REACTION: A point at Blackpool for Peterborough United could turn out to be very valuable according to Grant McCann

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann believes a point at Blackpool today (February 18) could turn out to be a very valuable result.

Posh were aggrieved at only drawing 1-1 at Bloomfield Road especially as Blackpool’s equaliser in first half injury time appeared to be scored by the arm of Nathan Delfouneso. Blackpool have now not won in their last 10 home matches in League One.

McCann described the forthcoming Posh home matches against AFC Wimbledon (February 24) and Walsall (February 27) as ones that ‘could make or break the season.’

Posh moved up a place to ninth, but they are four points adrift of eighth and five points off a play-off place, with no games in hand on sixth-placed Charlton.

“Look, three points from three draws is obviously not what we wanted,” McCann stated. “But these draws will turn out to be very valuable when we start winning games.

“The next two at home are huge and they could make or break or season. If we get six points we will be right back in the mix.

“Away draws are usually good, but we are playing catch up now so we need wins. Every point has the potential to be precious for the rest of the season though.

“We should have had three points today. How the officials have missed the handball for their goal is beyond me. Nathan Delfouneso told our lads he couldn’t believe he got away with it.

“We had dominated the first-half, but that decision changed the momentum of the game and Blackpool were the better side for the first 10 minutes of the second half until we got on top again.

“It wasn’t easy to play on that pitch though and I was pleased with the way we passed it. I always felt we would nick a second goal, but it just wasn’t to be,

“Marcus Maddison was outstanding and might have had a couple of goals. He is hard to play against when he’s in this sort of mood. Joe Ward was very good as well, while Jack Marriott worked so hard I was pleased he scored again.

“Blackpool won their last game at Wigan so they started with confidence, but we were better than them. Apart from the goal, Jonathan Bond had just one save to make.

“We are disappointed not to win, but we will dust ourselves down and get ready for two massive matches.”

McCann reverted to a flat back four today with central defender Steven Taylor missing a League One match for the first time this season.

“Steven has probably played more games this season than any other season in his career,” McCann added. “I just felt we needed to freshen him up.

“I thought we were very good defensively. Jack Baldwin was outstanding and he deserved a good performance. When Jack is out of the side he never sulks, he always supports the other players and he never causes any trouble for me,

“We lacked a little going forward today, but it was a good defensive effort.”