MATCH REACTION: A horrible end to 2017, an embarrassing defeat and some terrible injury news

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann admitted it was a horrible end to 2017 as his side were beaten by a MK Dons team reduced to nine men in the first half of today’s (December 30) League One fixture at stadium:mk.

Posh went down 1-0, a first defeat in four League One matches, to drop out of the play-off places just four days after climbing back into the top six.

Poshj fans at stadium:mk. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann blamed a lack of quality and attacking ideas for the failure to score against depleted opponents.

There was more bad news for Posh fans after the game as midfielder Gwion Edwards is now expected to be out for two-three months with an ankle ligament injury.

Posh must get over these blows quickly as they host in-form Doncaster on New Year’s Day.

“We lost because of a sheer lack of quality,” McCann admitted. “We thought it was going to be easy when they went down to 10 men and our intensity dropped off enabling them to take the lead. We didn’t react well from a corner and then let Chuks Aneke turn and shoot in our area.

Mk Dons' defender Joe Walsh hides his face after his red card against Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We definitely thought it was going to be easy when they went down to nine men, but we just didn’t have enough quality to make it happen.

“It’s not hard playing against nine men as long as you do things properly. We wanted to get the ball out wide and cross the ball into the penalty area, but instead we spent too much time running inside into places where they had bodies. We huffed and puffed, but it was nowhere near good enough.

“That’s probably the first time this season I’ve criticised our attacking play as we have been very good going forward, especially recently, but we crossed the ball poorly, tried to make passes through the eye of a needle and as a result we didn’t test their ‘keeper enough.

“I’m so disappointed for our fans who came in great numbers as they always do to this fixture, but we got what we deserved. We’ve been on a good run lately so we need to start another one. Maybe today was one step too far. We certainly took our foot off the gas.

“We are lucky we have another game quickly. Doncaster are a good side in good form, but we can beat them if we play to our best.

“Obviously losing Gwion for so long is a huge blow, but we’ve been winning without him.”

Right back Alex Penny jarred his knee in the early stages today and is a doubt for the Doncaster game.

McCann revealed no deal has yet been done to extend goalkeeper Jonathan Bond’s loan spell from Reading. If it isn’t extended Bond will play his last game against Doncaster.

Over 2,000 Posh fans attended the game today.