MATCH PREVIEW: Peterborough United boss expecting a ‘stern challenge’

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans says he’s expecting a ‘stern challenge’ tomorrow (August 11) when he takes his team to Rochdale for their second League One game of the season.

Both sides won their opening fixtures 2-1 - Posh at home to Bristol Rovers and Rochdale away to Burton Albion - and Evans believes it’ll be much tougher tomorrow.

“It’s a stern challenge for anybody going to Rochdale, not just for us,” he said.

“If we add one point to our points tally that would be good - to win it would be terrific.”

Evans then went on to sing the praises of Rochdale boss Keith Hill.

He said: “He’s a wily old fox and a very good manager. He’s tactically very astute and he’s worked wonders at Rochdale.

“He was excellent in the transfer market in the summer and he’s got some very good players.

“I know they will be well drilled, well organised and efficient. They will be big, strong, physical and robust and they have talent as well.

“There’s always one side that surprises a few people and Rochdale could be that side this season.

“Brad Inman scored twice for them last Saturday and we know that he has quality. We just felt we didn’t really have too much time to see him at close quarters so that is why the move to Rochdale was good for both parties.

“We will be going to Rochdale to get the three points. That is how we will set up. We have to deliver a higher percentage of points on the road if we’re to be up there at the end of the season.”

Evans said he has no injury worries and that Ivan Toney would be included in the squad.

Rochdale won last season’s corresponding fixture 2-0 with goals by Calvin Andrew and Callum Camps.