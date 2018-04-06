MATCH PREVIEW: Messi, Ronaldo . . . and Jack Marriott! A player worth £10 million

Posh boss Steve Evans is getting so carried away by the form of his ace striker Jack Marriott that he’s started mentioning him in the same breath as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking before leaving for tomorrow’s (April 7) crunch League One clash at Plymouth Argyle, Evans got really excited when asked about his 31-goal star and he even put a £10 million price tag on his head.

He said: “No central defender wants to play against Jack Marriott - not in League One, not in the Championship and, dare I say, not in the bottom seven or eight teams in the Premier Division.

“He’s an out-and-out goalscorer. He can go left and right and he has staggering pace.

“He misses chances but no striker in the world, including Messi and Ronaldo, takes every chance.

“But they all go back in there. Some players are born with goal-dust on their forehead and Jack Marriott is one of them. And that’s why he’s worth close on £10 million.”

Speaking about opponents Plymouth, who have won their last five League One matches including a 2-0 success against Blackburn, Evans said he’s expecting a hard game.

“It’s going to be tough. It’s a tough place to go. I’ve been to Home Park before and there’s always a passionate home support there,” said Evans.

“They are a team that have been in stunning form since the turn of the year but I’d like to think we can go there and play our part in a great League One match. We’re looking forward to it.

“It’s a long journey but we’ll be properly prepared. The boys will be fresh.

“Plymouth are a hard-working team with six or seven top-class players. Derek (Adams) has assembled a number of good players and Graham Carey is one of them.”

The midfield man is the only League One player to have reached double figures in goals and assists this season.

Evans added: “Carey can land a ball on a toadstool from 60 yards. And they have three or four players who can do that. They have players capable of punishing you and who can dominate games. But we have got some players like that as well.

“It’s going to be great game and we will need one of our best performances to get anything from it.”

Evans said he was travelling with a fully fit squad.

Marriott was on the shortlist for the Skybet EFL League One player-of-the-month award for March but the honour went to Chey Dunkley of Wigan Athletic