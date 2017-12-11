MATCH PREVIEW: McCann insists Woking will see a much improved Peterborough United

Grant McCann insists Woking will face a much-improved Peterborough United side in their FA Cup second round replay at the ABAX Stadium tomorrow (December 12).

Posh were lucky to escape with a 1-1 draw against the mid-table National League side in the original tie on December 3 when manager McCann admitted he employed the wrong tactics.

Posh boss Grant McCann.

Midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes should return to action tomorrow after missing Saturday’s (December 9) League One defeat at home to Blackburn, but captain Jack Baldwin is suspended after receiving a red card in the final stages of that game.

Key midfielder Anthony Grant has been passed fit to play after suffering a knock to the head against Blackburn as Posh chase an attractive third round tie at Championship promotion hopefuls Aston Villa.

“Woking won’t see the same Peterborough side,” McCann insisted. “I set the team up in the wrong way in that game. I am big enough to admit I made a mistake, but I don’t make the same mistake twice.

“Our approach will be completely different. Our incentive is to play much better than in the first game and to win the match.

“The players were hurting after the first tie. We have a massive point to prove. We want to prove we are a much better side than we showed in that match.

“It’s a big game for us as no matter what competition we are playing in we need to start winning matches on a more consistent basis.

“We were disappointed with the Blackburn result at the weekend. We want to put that right by putting on a winning show for our fans.”

Alex Penny is favourite to replace Baldwin at right-back unless McCann chooses to revert to the wing-back system that served Posh well in the opening month of the season.

Posh have covered the ABAX Stadium pitch since the Blackburn game. Temperatures are expected top drop below freezing after the 7.45pm kick off.