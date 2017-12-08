MATCH PREVIEW: Late fitness tests for Posh pair

Posh pair Ryan Tafazolli and Leo Da Silva Lopes will face late fitness tests ahead of tomorrow’s mouthwatering clash with Blackburn Rovers at the ABAX Stadium (3pm).

They came off injured during Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Southend in the Checkatrade Trophy but trained today (Friday).

Leonardo Da Silva Lopes of Peterborough United leaves the field after picking up an injury against Southend. Picture: Joe Dent

Manager Grant McCann said: “They both trained today and we will make a call on whether they are 100% right tomorrow. We will see how they are.

“The good thing is we have options if neither of them make it. It is why we have a good squad.”

Liam Shephard will definitely miss the game with a groin injury that could keep him sidelined for another two weeks.

“It is a blow for Liam and frustrating for him because he is desperate to come back but that sometimes happens in football,” McCann commented.

McCann is expecting a tough game against Tony Mowbray’s promotion-chasing Rovers side, who are fourth in the table - three places above Posh.

He added: “Blackburn have a big squad, they were in the Championship last year and they have a lot of quality. They have a big budget and have strengthened this season too.”

Blackburn threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Crewe Alexandra at Ewood Park in the Emirates FA Cup last week.

Mowbray said: “We have a tough run of games coming up, starting at Peterborough. They certainly have talented individuals like Marcus Maddison and Gwion Edwards. They’re a good footballing team with obvious threats. We will go there, be positive and play on the front foot and aim to get the three points.”

There will be a minute’s applause in memory of Posh supporter Andy Mills who passed away last month. This will take place as soon as the referee blows the whistle to start the second half.