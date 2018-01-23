MATCH PREVIEW: Extra spice added to a very important game for Peterborough United

An old boys reunion adds spice to tonight’s atttractive Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final between League Two side Lincoln City and Peterborough United at Sincil Bank (January 23, 7.45pm kick off).

Three ex-London Road men, Michael Bostwick, Lee Frecklington and Harry Anderson, are among those standing between Posh and a semi-final spot, Tonight’s winners will be one win away from a final place at Wembley.

Harry Anderson (left) during his Posh career.

Posh manager Grant McCann is relishing tonight’s occasion as a much-maligned comppetition reaches the stage where fans take much more of an interest. Posh expect close to 1,000 followers for their first game at Sincil Bank for over 10 years.

McCann could make a couple of changes to his regular first-team line-up with veterans Steven Taylor and Anthony Grant possibly sitting the game out. Recent signing Joe Ward is available, while midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes is fit after suffering a hamstring problem in the last Checkatrade tie at Luton.

Latest signing George Cooper is cup-tied for tonight’s game and the fourth round FA Cup tie at home to Leicester City on Saturday (January 27).

“The fans have sensed we have a chance to win this competition again,” said McCann, who won the Johnstone Paint Trophy Final at Wembley as a player with Posh in 2014.

Lincoln City midfielder Lee Frecklington celebrates a Posh goal.

“No-one seems to want to know in the early stages, but we are taking a great following tonight which will add atmopshere to a big game.

“Lincoln are a bit like us. They’ve taken the competition seriously, but then they don’t have such a big squad to enable to make that many changes anyway.

“We played them in pre-season and it was a tough game. They haven’t changed their style of play since then. They try and grind you down and it’s been effective for them. They work hard on their fitness.

“But we must try and impose our game on them. It’s a game we are looking forward to. I might make one or two changes but everyone looked fit and fresh yesterday after the win over Oldham on Saturday.

“That was a great way to start a big week for us and we want to carry on our good form tonight. Everyone looks forward to games when a team is going well.

“Lincoln have made some good signings since the end of last season and we know most of them well. Michael Bostwick was rightly very popular with our fans, but it was probably the right time to try and forge a career with a team that will use for longer than we could.

“Harry Anderson was very unlucky with us. The style of play we had at the time and the wingers we had made it hard for him to get a game. He’s a good player.

“And I enjoyed playing with Lee Frecklington. He’s a top player who likes to get forward so he will need watching.”

Club captain Jack Baldwin could start in the heart of the Posh defence. Da Silva Lopes, Ward and Michael Doughty could also return to the starting line-up.