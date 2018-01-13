MATCH COMMENT: WIGAN 0, POSH 0: >>>>>>>>>>

Have your say

Posh debutant Joe Ward in action at Wigan. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Wigan now not let a League One goal 7 matches. Goalie not let one in since August

Posh tok 4 points off them

Colclough miksserdf ball

Posh offside, goal, helen Byrne ‘ ayard off’ exagerraion

Posh star Marcus Maddison battles with Wigan's Gavin Massey. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Cook: Two team who wanted to play.

They were happy to hit on the break and counter attack

Gopod tacitacl battle, credit to Peterborough they are good

McCann; Still not getting the revit we deserve for our run

People stkll compating it toearly season

I said to lino after game I hope you oft tht righyt

we are capoable of smuch moir, maybe with re0inforcements, maybe not without vMarriott or Maddison

That Doughty position is key that’s where we ant a Lee Tom;lin (only 8k a week apparentlY) Give Mariott two soucrecs of goals

Hughe sbest attacket first half

Ward p;leasin debut

Few expeted a 0-0 even if it wa sthgbeuire third n a row at home

Wigan slow build up, Vaughan will help, a subs bench to die for walk into most teams

Powell classy but a showpony#

Library empty spaces

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Chris Forrester, Michael Doughty (sub Joe Ward, 68 mins), Marcus Maddison, Danny Lloyd (sub Junior Morias, 68 mins), Jack Marriott.

Unused substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Jack Baldwin, Jermaine Anderson, Idris Kanu, Alex Penny.

Wigan: Christian Walton, Nathan Byrne, Dan Burn, Chey Dunkley, Reece James, Sam Morsy, Michael Jacobs (sub Callum Elder, 86 mins), Max Power, Gavin Massey (sub Ryan Colclough, 63 mins), Nick Powell, Will Grigg (sub James Vaughan, 63 mins).

Unused substitutes: Jamie Jones, David Perkins,Alex Bruce, Gary Roberts.

Cautions: Posh - Forrester (persistent infrigements), Lloyd (foul).

Referee: Eddie Ilderton 8

Attendance: 8,602 (399 Posh).