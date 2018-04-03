MATCH COMMENT: Peterborough United 2, Northampton Town 0: A dull derby as Cobblers struggle to compete with Peterborough United

Well that’s the easy game out of the way. Job done, but can Peterborough United find the improvement that will undoubtedly be necessary to maintain their League One play-off place?

The jury remains out on that one. Even Posh boss Steve Evans, a man not lacking confidence in his own ability, is unconvinced even though his near two-points-per-game return from six matches in charge suggests his side are heading in the right direction. Six of his points have been picked up against the two worst teams in the division, Bury and now Cobblers, and he still hasn’t worked out who is the best attacking foil for the team’s free-scoring superstar Jack Marriott.

Posh top scorer Jack Marriott skips past Shay facey of Northampton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Joe Ward, George Cooper and Junior Morias (briefly) all had a go yesterday (April 2) which was the perfect game for an experiment as Cobblers, following a madcap opening 15 minutes which they dominated and yet fell two goals behind, carried so little threat it rendered what used to be a passionate derby into a compassionate one. Honestly, with all to play for. the second-half was a remarkably tame affair enlivened only by both sets of supporters regularly taunting visiting manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Don’t be fooled by six yellow cards and one most unfortunate red one, Cobblers didn’t really compete after two well-taken goals by Jack Baldwin and Marriott from long Liam Shephard free kicks left them cursing their own inability to score while on top.

Posh ‘keeper Conor O’Malley rescued a careless moment from teenager Leo Da Silva Lopes by smothering Chris Long’s free run at goal, while Matt Crooks and Sam Foley missed presentable headed chances all before Baldwin’s fine header, from a delivery allowed to travel way too far, and Marriott’s quality finish after Andrew Hughes had won a key aerial challenge. Two goals that just wouldn’t have happened under the previous regime when free-kicks in the Posh own half often went sideways and backwards.

No real surprise then that Hasselbaink was sacked not long after the final whistle. The second Cobblers boss to depart after suffering at the hands of Posh this season. Hasselbaink may well have been booted out for making ridiculous post-match comments as well as for his baffling tactics which yesterday included a centre-back playing at left-back and dragging everyone back for every set-piece even when two goals behind.

Rival managers Steve Evans and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink during the derby at the ABAX Stadium. Photo: David Lowndes.

“We were the better team,” Hasselbaink claimed which was true of only the first 10 minutes. “That was the best we’ve played for a while,” he added, which suggests there have been eight horror shows since their last win on February 10. “Steve Evans always screams on the touchline, but he was screaming today because he was panicking,” he revealed, which at least had some truth.

Still, Cobblers are unlikely to be a Posh concern for a while. Evans, whose own post-match debrief contained a couple of subtle digs at his opposite number, is chasing a far more glorious prize.

He claims to be making small changes on a daily basis. Some, like a superior plan towards managing a game when in front, are obvious. Others, like getting as much from key man Marcus Maddison, cautioned for simulation again, as Grant McCann did, less so. Maddison was better yesterday and should have been rewarded with another assist as an assistant referee, apparently wrongly, wiped out a close range Marriott header early in the second-half following a lovely Shephard pass and a precise Maddison chip, but any attacking player with modest ability would have enjoyed playing against this cumbersome defence.

A third goal at that stage and Cobblers might well have crumbled, but as it was Posh coasted through the second-half even before visiting skipper Ash Taylor was dismissed for an alleged trip on Marriott 11 minutes from time as he bore down on goal. Foley did hit a post on the stretch from a yard midway through the half, but otherwise the excellent Baldwin led a comfortable defensive effort which also included a superb challenge from the captain on Matt Crooks on the half-hour. Crooks had been handed his shooting chance by a stray Maddison pass which might explain why the gifted one doesn’t relish tracking back too often.

Posh centre-back Steven Taylor is happy after Jack Marriott's goal against Cobblers. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was all rather dull though. The spare seats and the ridiculing of their manager were proof of Cobblers’ fans giving up on this campaign, while Posh supporters have perhaps become bored by their recent domination of their fiercest rivals.

There was great news before kick off though, and not just because the new Posh co-owners installed some fresh loos at the London Road End. Gwion Edwards, a man on the injury list since December 17, was a shock selection and he played with all the dash and verve he’s delivered since turning up at the club.

He missed a glorious chance when defensive incompetence allowed a Chris Forrester pass to reach him with a clean run on goal before the break, but once match sharpness is back his return could well prove as decisive as the Posh goal difference.

Posh head a group of five teams separated by one point with six games to go. It should be some climax.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Chris Forrester (sub, Michael Doughty, 90 + 3 mins), Leo Da Silva Lopes, Joe Ward, Gwion Edwards (sub George Cooper, 76 mins), Marcus Maddison (sub Junior Morias, 88 mins), Jack Marriott.

Unused substitutes: Jonathan Bond, Lewis Freestone, Anthony Grant, Danny Lloyd.

Northampton: Richard O’Donnell, Shay Facey, Ash Taylor, Leon Barnett, Jordan Turnbull, Sam Foley (sub Gboly Ariyibi, 74 mins), Matt Crooks (sub Joe Bunney, 87 mins), Matt Grimes, Daniel Powell (sub Kevin van Veen, 56 mins), Sam Hoskins, Chris Long.

Unused substitutes: David Connell, Brendan Maloney, David Buchanan, Shaun McWilliams.

Goals: Posh - Baldwin (12 mins), Marriott (14 mins).

Sending-off: Cobblers - Taylor (denying a goal-scoring opportunity).

Cautions: Posh - Maddison (simulation).

Cobblers - Powell (foul), Hoskins (foul), Grimes (foul), Crooks (foul), van Veen (foul), Facey (foul).

Referee: Michael Salisbury 6

Attendance: 8,619 (1,435, Cobblers).