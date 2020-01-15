Marcus Maddison turned down Charlton’s contract offer, but talks are ongoing

Have your say

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison turned down Charlton Athletic’s initial contract offer. the Peterborough Telegraph can reveal.

But talks are understood to be ongoing between the Championship club and Maddison’s representative.

Maddison travelled to meet Charlton manager Lee Bowyer on Monday after the London club triggered the £2.5 million buyout clause in the player’s contract. Maddison then returned to train with Posh yesterday (January 14).

The Posh squad had the day off today (Wednesday), but Maddison has left contract talks in the hands of his agent.

Posh paid non-league Gateshead £250,000 for Maddison in August, 2014. That outlay has risen to £500,000 thanks to goal and appearance bonuses.

Posh also subsequently bought out the sell-on clause in Maddison’s original deal, one that would have entitled Gateshead to 20 per cent of any future profit on the player.