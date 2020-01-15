Marcus Maddison could give the Peterborough United manager a selection dilemma

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits he faces a selection dilemma should Marcus Maddison still be at the club at the weekend.

Posh have agreed a transfer fee for Maddison with Championship side Charlton, but the player has yet to agree to the move. Ferguson expects Maddison to leave during the transfer window, but not necessarily to Charlton as several other Championship clubs are showing plenty of interest in the 26 year-old.

Maddison’s state of mind will be a factor when Ferguson selects his side to face AFC Wimbledon away in Saturday’s (January 18) League One game.

Maddison, who has a decent scoring record against the Dons, didn’t start last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Gillingham at the Weston Homes Stadium because of illness and debutant Jack Taylor impressed in his place.

Rhys Bennett will definitely replace suspended skipper Mark Beevers at the heart of the Posh defence at Kingsmeadow. Bennett was sent off in this fixture last season.

“If Marcus is still here it would be a tricky one for me,” Ferguson added.

“It would be best for Marcus and the club if things were sorted out quickly so we know where we stand.

“Marcus is a top League One player, but, like a lot of the team, his form has not been great for a while now, especially in terms of scoring and creating goals.

“If he is still with us I would have to take a few things into account before I made a decision about playing him.

“Rhys will come in for Mark. It was a tough call leaving Rhys out for Frankie Kent last Saturday because he hasn’t let anyone down when he’s played this season.”

Frazer Blake-Tracy is pushing Dan Butler hard for the left-back slot this Saturday, while teenage striker Ricky-Jade Jones should be back from injury to put pressure on Mo Eisa’s starting place.