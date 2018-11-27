Magic Marcus lights up the ABAX Stadium with a wonderful goal

Marcus Maddison was the outstanding Peterborough United performer as AFC Wimbledon were beaten 1-0 in a League One game at the ABAX Stadium tonight (November 27).

Maddison’s first goal of the season was a beauty from 25 yards and Posh defended their lead rather comfortably to move up to fourth after 20 matches.

Posh left-back Colin Daniel in action against Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Aaron Chapman: Very little direct action to deal with, but I wish he would catch crosses rather than punch the ball away. Cleared his lines well when kicking 6

Joe Ward: He doesn’t look out of place at right-back, but he has the ability to offer more going forward than he showed tonight. Secure defensively 6.5

Colin Daniel: Delivered the cross of the night which Godden should have converted early in the second-half. Some of his other passing left a lot to be desired, but he competed much better in the second-half 5.5

Rhys Bennett: An easy night until he was knocked off the ball (it was probably a foul) enabling Joe Piggott to advance on goal. Dominant otherwise 7

Matt Godden in action for Posh against Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Tafazolli: Bailed his central defensive partner out with a goalline clearance from Piggott. Didn’t often have to break sweat, but delivered some strong clearing headers in the final quarter 7

Alex Woodyard: He’s a non-stop and very willing midfield workhorse not entirely suited to games when Posh will have the majority of possession 6

Louis Reed: He’s a fine passing midfielder, but he plays too deep to deliver the defence splitting ball which might lead to a goal. Keeps possession well and there is certainly potential there 7

Marcus Maddison: A superb goal from a man who remains crucial when Posh are struggling to break teams down. Generally looked a threat and didn’t shirk his defensive duties. A clear man-of-the-match 8

Siriki Dembele: Couldn’t keep possession in a poor first-half. Livened up after the break and looked to be denied one certain penalty. Not showing the form of early season 5.5

Matt Godden: Kept getting in great positions, but couldn’t buy a finish. Denied by a good tackle, a fine save and his own inaccuracy 5.5

Ivan Toney: Plugged away after missing a decent early scoring chance, but couldn’t repeat his form of the Coventry game. Limped off late on 6

Substitutes

Jason Cummings: (for Toney, 76 mins).

Mark O’Hara: (for Godden, 84 mins).

George Cooper: (for Maddison, 86 mins).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Jason Naismith: (not used).

Tyler Denton: (not used).

Jamie Walker: (not used).