Maddison heads the list of Peterborough United player of the year winners

Marcus Maddison was the biggest winner as Peterborough United’s player-of-the-year prizes were dished out before the final League One game of the season on Saturday (May 4).

Maddison picked up the Forever Posh Player of the Year and the Forever Posh Away Travel awards. Forever Posh is the official club supporters group. Their young player of the year award went to Kyle Barker who has just signed a pro contract at Posh.

Joe Ward collects his Posh player-of-the-year award.

Joe Ward was the Peterborough Independent Supporters Association (PISA) player-of-the-year and also finished runner-up behind Maddison in the away travel vote.

Ivan Toney’s 50-yard free kick at Bradford City in the FA Cup was voted goal of the year. Toney was also runner-up in the Forever Posh player of the year vote.

Centre-back Rhys Bennett collected the Posh Foundation Player in the Community prize.

Maddison also won a Peterborough Telegraph Twitter poll with Waward coming out on top in a poll on www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk