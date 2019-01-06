Luton trip is all-ticket for Peterborough United fans

Have your say

Peterborough United’s League One trip to Luton Town on Saturday, January 19 has been made all-ticket for visiting fans.

Posh have been awarded an allocation of just over 1,000 tickets so the club’s priority points system is in operation.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the Oak Road Stand which is unreserved seating. Tickets now on sale for those with 700+ Priority Points. The remaining tickets will go on sale at the following times;

600+ from 9am on Tuesday 8th January

500+ from 9am on Wednesday 9th January

400+ from 9am on Thursday 10th January

230+ from 9am on Friday 11th January

General sale from 10am on Saturday 12th January

Ticket Prices: Adults: £26, Under 22s: £21 Seniors (over 65): Seniors (over 75): £18, Under 19s: £18, Under 17s: £11, Under 10s: £8

Tickets are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

Wheelchair disabled fans should call Luton direct on 01582 416976. Ambulant disabled fans pay one category below their age.

Posh will be seeking a third win over Luton this season having beaten them twice at the ABAX Stadium.