LUTON TOWN v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: White replaces Ward in only Posh change ahead of big game

On-loan centre-back Ben White replaces Joe Ward in the only change to the Peterborough United starting line-up for the League One promotion battle at Luton (January 19).

White’s return means Jason Naismith switches to right-back in what looks like an attacking Posh side.

Striker Matt Godden passed a late fitness test and is on the substitutes’ bench. Ward is also on the substitutes’ bench.

Luton are without forwards Danny Hylton (suspended) and Elliott Lee (injured). Former Posh loan players George Thorne and George Moncur are both on the Luton substitutes’ bench.

Posh are currently sixth in the table, four places and six points behind a Luton team who have not lost a League One match since October 13.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Daniel Lafferty, Ben White, Ryan Tafazolli, Callum Cooke, Kyle Dempsey, Siriki Dembele, Marcus Maddison, Lee Tomlin, Ivan Toney: Substitutes: Matt Stevens, Matt Godden, Conor O’Malley, Louis Reed, Alex Woodyard, Joe Ward, George Cooper.

Luton: James Shea, Jack Stacey, Matt Pearson, Sonny Bradley, James Justin, Alan McCormack, Andrew Shinnie, Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, Luke Berry, Kazenga Lua Lua, James Collins. Substitutes: Dan Potts, George Moncur, George Thorne, Aaron Jarvis, Lloyd Jones, Harry Isted, Alan Sheehan.

Referee: David Coote.

Alan Swann is at Kenilworth Road for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.