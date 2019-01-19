LUTON TOWN v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Big promotion battle for Posh

Have your say

It’s a big League One promotion battle for Peterborough United today as they visit Luton Town (January 19, 3pm kick off).

Posh are currently sixth in the table, four places and six points behind a Luton team who have not lost a League One match since October 13.

Posh are hoping for positive fitness news on striker Matt Godden.

Alan Swann will be at Kenilworth Road for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.