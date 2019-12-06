Lunchtime kick off for Peterborough United in the FA Cup

Peterborough United’s third round FA Cup tie at Premier League Burnley will kick off at 12.31pm on Saturday, January 4.

The match has been selected for live screening overseas.

As part of the Heads Up campaign, all 32 Emirates FA Cup Third Round fixtures [excluding replays] will kick-off one minute later than their traditionally scheduled timeslots to encourage fans to ‘Take A Minute’ to think about looking after their mental health.

During the minute delay, fans will be encouraged to consider the positive impact 60 seconds can have on their own wellbeing or in supporting a friend or family member.

Admission prices will be revealed in the next few days.