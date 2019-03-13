Louis leads an improved Peterborough United performance, but they are still beaten

Peterborough United delivered an improved performance at AFC Wimbledon last night, but still slipped to another League One defeat.

Recalled midfielder Louis Reed was the Peterborough Telegraph’s man-of-the-match from a 1-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon, while defenders Jason Naismith and Ben White also played well.

Conor O’Malley: Didn’t have one difficult save to make and only beaten by a calmly-taken penalty. Cleared his lines well and even came off his line to punch clear a late corner 6.5

Jason Naismith: He defended well even though Wimbledon appeared to target his side of the defence. Also surged forward to good effect and Ivan Toney should have scored from one of his crosses 7

Ben White: Read the game well from his position in the middle of the back three. Very composed and won some good aerial duels 7

Rhys Bennett: He’d done okay until conceding the late penalty, although even then he was harshly treated by the referee. He’s way off the commanding form of early season though 6

Joe Ward: A man with his speed and crossing ability should revel in a wing-back role, but he turned backwards too often in the first-half and then crossed poorly when more adventurous after the break 6

Daniel Lafferty: Made a couple of fine interceptions that launched attacks and he delivered a couple of decengt passes in the first-half. Wasted his good positions in the second half 6.5

Louis Reed: He looked at home in the defensive midfield role usually occupied by the skipper. He can tackle, he can intercept and his passing is neat and tidy. Moved the ball quickly and precisely 7.5

Callum Cooke: Steady rather than spectacular again. He’s working hard, but he’s not making much of an impact offensively 6

Marcus Maddison: Revelled in a free role, finding space and generally using the ball well. Lacked the killer touch with his shot or final ball though 7

Ivan Toney: Denied a goal by a decent save and then missed the target from his other good opportunity. Also denied a goal by a tight offside call. Worked hard, but he can do more, particularly physically 6

Matt Godden: Linked up well with his strike partner on a couple of occasions, but didn’t get on the end of anything himself. His manager reckoned he looked tired which is a surprise.

Substitutes

Kyle Dempsey: (for Cooke, 77 mins).

Lee Tomlin: (for Godden, 81 mins).

Aaron Chapman: (not used).

Tyler Denton: (not used).

Ryan Tafazolli: (not used).

Alex Woodyard: (not used).

Matty Stevens: (not used).