LIVE: Rotherham United v Peterborough United: Posh keen to bounce back

Have your say

Peterborough United are back in League One action today (December 29) following their shock 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Doncaster Rovers on Boxing Day.

Fourth-placed Posh visit fifth-placed Rotherham United for a crunch promotion battle.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson expects his side to deliver a much-improved display at the New York Stadium.

Alan Swann will be there for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.