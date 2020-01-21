LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v WYCOMBE WANDERERS: Can Posh finally end a miserable run?

Have your say

Peterborough United can move to within a point of the play-off places if they can end their run of six League One matches without a win against second-placed Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (January 21, 7.45pm).

Posh manager Darren Ferguson is set to ring the changes after Saturday’s frustrating 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

