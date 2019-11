Have your say

Peterborough United host Stevenage in a first round FA Cup replay at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (November 19, 7.45pm).

Posh manager Darren Ferguson is thinking about leaving star striker Ivan Toney out of the side this evening as he is suspended for the League One visit of Burton Albion on Saturday.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.