LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v STEVENAGE: One change for Posh for FA Cup first round replay

Peterborough United have made one change to the side that started the first FA Cup tie against Stevenage for tonight’s first round replay at the Weston Homes Stadium (November 19, 7.45pm).

Niall Mason will start at the base of the midfield diamond in place of Louis Reed. Alex Woodyard continues in midfield as Josh Knight remains an absentee after missing the original tie with an illness.

Star striker Ivan Toney starts even though he is suspended from Saturday’s League One match with Burton.

Posh legend Craig Mackail-Smith is on the substitutes’ bench for Stevenage.

Posh: Christy Pym, Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Mark Beevers, Niall Mason, Alex Woodyard, Harrison Burrows, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Joe Ward, Siriki Dembele, Louis Reed, Ricky-Jade Jones, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Rhys Bennett.

Stevenage: Paul Farman, Chris Stokes, Scott Cuthbert, Ben Nugent, Tom Soares, Charlie Carter, Emmanuel Sonupe, Luis Fernandez, Charlie Lakin, Micheal Timlin, Elliott List. Substitutes: Sacha Bastein, Jason Cowley, Arthur Iontton, Jack Smith, Liam Smyth, Craig Mackail-Smith, Mackye Townsend-West.

Alan Swann is be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

