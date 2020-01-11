LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v GILLINGHAM: Steve Evans is back at London Road

Have your say

Peterborough United take on Gillingham in a League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium today (January 11, 3pm).

Posh expect to name new signings Jack Taylor and Reece Brown in their squad as they attempt to halt a run of three League One defeats in a row.

Gillingham are managed by former Posh boss Steve Evans.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, live match updates, a match report and match reaction.

