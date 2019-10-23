Live: Peterborough United v Accrington Stanley: Posh make three changes to a winning side

Peterborough United have made three changes to a winning side for the visit of Accrington Stanley to the Weston Homes Stadium for a League One fixture tonight (October 23).

As expected Marcus Maddison, Louis Reed and Frankie Kent all return after missing Saturday’s 2-1 win at Gillingham. Siriki Dembele, Joe Ward and Rhys Bennett all drop to the substitutes’ bench.

Posh: Christy Pym, Niall Mason, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Frankie Kent, Mark Beevers, Louis Reed, Josh Knight, George Boyd, Marcus Maddison, Mo Eisa, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Siriki Dembele, Idris Kanu, Joe Ward, Rhys Bennett, Alex Woodyard, Dan Butler.

Accrington: Dimitar Evtimov, Callum Johnson, Mark Hughes. Jordan Clark, Sam Finley, Offrande Zinzala, Sean McConville, Zaine Francis-Angol, Colby Bishop, Seamus Conneely, Aji Alese. Substitutes: Josef Bursik, Phil Edwards, Lamine Kaba Sherif, Joe Pritchard, Joe Maguire, Dion Charles, Connor Martin.