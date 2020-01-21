LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED 2, WYCOMBE WANDERERS 0: Posh in control after controversial red card decision

Peterborough United are 2-0 up and in control at half-time against Wycombe Wanderers, but they had help from controversial referee Charles Breakspear.

After a tame opening quarter of the League One clash at the Weston Homes Stadium, Breakspear awarded a penalty to Posh for what looked a most innocuous incident involving Sammie Szmodics and visiting defender Giles Phillips.

Szmodics ended up in the back of the net when trying to get on the end of Ivan Toney’s knockdown and after a short delay Breakspear pointed to the spot.

To compound Wycombe’s misery Phillips was dismissed before Toney converted the penalty. It was a 12th red card shown by Breakspear this season.

Posh switched to a 3-4-1-2 formation for this game - and made four changes to the starting line-up - and the gameplan clearly involved spreading the ball wide with Joe Ward in particular often in acres of space.

Wycombe rallied with 10 men and pumped the ball long and high as often as possible and to the obvious discomfort of the Posh centre-backs, but they created nothing.

Posh finished the half strongly and scored a superb goal in the 45th minute following a long-range 1-2 between Siriki Dembele and Toney.

Dembele collected the ball on halfway and advanced before feeding Toney 20 yards from goal. Toney ignored Dan Butler’s overlap and played a delightful ball back to Dembele who finished expertly.

Posh could have scored further goals in added time as Szmodics was denied by Wycombe ‘keeper Ryan Allsop and Jack Taylor missed a sitter from six yards after Toney had rolled the ball into his path.

Posh: Christy Pym, Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Mark Beevers, Jack Taylor, Reece Brown, Joe Ward, Siriki Dembele, Sammie Szmodics, Ivan Toney.

Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Louis Reed, Mo Eisa, Rhys Bennett, George Boyd, Niall Mason, Ricky-Jade Jones.

Wycombe: Ryan Allsop, Joe Jacobson (sub Sido Jombati, 45 mins), Anthony Stewart, Curtis Thompson, Giles Phillips, Matt Bloomfield, Nick Freeman, Jason McCarthy, Josh Parker, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Adebeyo Akninfenwa. Substitutes: Sido Jombati, Dominic Gape, David Wheeler, Jamie Mascoll, Paul Smyth, Darius Charles, Alex Samuel.

Goals: Posh - Toney (pen, 23 mins), Dembele (45 mins).

Sending-off: Wycombe - Phillips (denying a goalscoring opportunity).

Cautions: Posh - Taylor (foul).

Wycombe - Bloomfield (foul).

Referee: Charles Breakspear