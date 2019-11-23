LIVE: Peterborough United 1, Burton Albion 0: Ward wonder goal delivers three priceless points for Posh

Have your say

A stunning 90th-minute strike from Joe Ward delivered three priceless points for Peterborough United against Burton Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium today (November 23).

A tame game was saved from a filing in the most forgettable category by Ward’s 30-yard blast into the top corner. Ward also scored in both games against Burton last season.

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United in action with Oliver Sarkic of Burton Albion. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It was a decent effort by a Posh side who played without suspended star striker Ivan Toney and started the game with two 17 year-olds.

They created very little, but their workrate and attitude were spot on.

Ricky-Jade Jones and Harrison Burrows were the teenagers who made their full Football League debuts and both predictably found the first-half hard going against a Burton side who pass the ball well.

Jones didn’t receive a single pass he could run on to and show off his explosive pace, while Burrows often marred some impressive industry with poor passing.

Aside from a couple of Marcus Maddison corners, Burton always carried the greater threat, but some neat midfield combinations were spoiled by weak shooting with Scott Fraser and John Brayford both missing the target from inside the penalty area.

One great run by Fraser almost led to a goal, but his fierce cross evaded everyone in the penalty area.

Posh worked hard and tried to get their full-backs into the game in advanced positions, but they badly missed the forward presence of suspended striker Ivan Toney as the first-half ended with no saves from either goalkeeper.

Posh started the brighter in the second-half and Mo Eisa saw a shot from a corner superbly blocked by Ryan Edwards on the six yard line.

Eisa also had a reasonable penalty claim turned down after he appeared to be dragged down by Stephen Quinn.

But Burton slowly took control of the ball and forced the first difficult save of the game on 70 minutes when Christy Pym dived full length to thwart Brayford from just inside the penalty area.

But it was Posh who finished the stronger with left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy making an impressive substitute appearance in midfield.

Mark Beevers of all people almost scored with a brilliant volley 10 minutes from time that Kieran O’Hara saved at full strength.

But O’Hara had no chance when Ward let fly before Posh saw out six minutes of added time very comfortably.

Posh: Christy Pym, Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, Mark Beevers, Frankie Kent, Louis Reed, Joe Ward, Harrison Burrows (sub Frazer Blake-Tracy, 78 mins), Marcus Maddison (sub Alex Woodyard, 90 + 3 mins), Mo Eisa, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Siriki Dembele, 58 mins).

Unused substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Idris Kanu, Niall Mason, Rhys Bennett.

Burton: Kieran O’Hara, John Brayford, Ryan Edwards, Kieran Wallace, Stephen Quinn, Scott Fraser, Lukas Akins, David Templeton (sub Nathan Broadhead, 61 mins, sub Liam Boyce, 74 mins), Oliver Sarkic (sub Colin Daniel, 88 mins), Richard Nartey, Jon-Joe O’Toole.

Unused substitutes: Ben Garratt, Jake Buxton, Joe Sbarra, Jevan Anderson.

Goals: Posh - Ward (90 + 1 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Thompson (foul).

Burton - Edwards (foul), O’Hara (dissent), Clough (manager, dissent).

Referee: Will Finnie 6

Attendance: 6,462 (203 Burton).