LIVE MATCH UPDATES: WIGAN v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Experienced players return for Posh, but new signing is a substitute

Have your say

Peterborough United have recalled experienced players Steven Taylor, Michael Doughty and Chris Forrester to the starting line-up for their tough clash at League One leaders Wigan Athletic today (January 13, 3pm).

Club captain Jack Baldwin and Junior Morias drop down to the substitutes’ bench while teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes is injured.

New signing, winger Joe Ward, is on the bench for Posh.

Wigan have left their latest signing, James Vaughan, on the bench. He scored four goals in the opening 27 minutes of a game for Bury against Posh almost 12 months ago to the day.

Posh are one of only three teams to beat Wigan in a League One match this season, coming out on top 3-2 after a cracking contest at the ABAX Stadium in September.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Chris Forrester, Michael Doughty, Marcus Maddison, Danny Lloyd, Jack Marriott.

Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Jack Baldwin, Joe Ward, Jermaine Anderson, Idris Kanu, Alex Penny, Junior Morias.

Wigan: Christian Walton, Nathan Byrne, Dan Burn, Chey Dunkley, Reece James, Sam Morsy, Michael Jacobs, Max Power, Gavin Massey, Nick Powell, Will Grigg.

Substitutes: Jamie Jones, Callum Elder, David Perkins, James Vaughan, Alex Bruce, Gary Roberts, Ryan Colclough.

Referee: Eddie Ilderton.

Alan Swann is at the DW Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.