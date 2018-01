Have your say

Peterborough United face a daunting trip to League One leaders Wigan Athletic today (January 13, 3pm).

Posh are one of only three teams to beat Wigan in a League One match this season, coming out on top 3-2 after a cracking contest at the ABAX Stadium in September.

Alan Swann will be at the DW Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.