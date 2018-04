Have your say

Peterborough United need to win at third-placed Shrewsbury Town tonight (April 24, 7.45pm) to keep their slim League One play-off hopes alive.

Posh are six points outside the top six with just three games to go having lost their last three matches.

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

