LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Shrewsbury v Peterborough United: No Marriott, no Maddison, no O’Malley for Posh!

Peterborough United have been dealt a massive blow ahead of their must-win League One game at Shrewsbury tonight (April 24).

Top scorer Jack Marriott has been ruled out with a slight foot injury. It’s the first League One match the 32-goal striker has missed all season.

Marcus Maddison remains absent, while goalkeeper Conor O’Malley is also out with a thigh injury. Jonathan Bond will return in goal with coach Mark Tyler on the substututes’ bench.

Danny Lloyd is expected to replace Marriott as the most forward player with Joe Ward and George Cooper offering support.

Posh look set to continue with wing-backs and three centre-backs.

Shrewsbury have rested several senior players for tonight’s game.

Posh are six points outside the top six with just three games to go having lost their last three matches.

Posh: Jonathan Bond: Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Andrew Hughes, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty, Gwion Edwards, George Cooper, Danny Lloyd, Joe Ward. Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Chris Forrester, Lewis Freestone, Jermaine Anderson, Idris Kanu, Liam Shephard, Junior Morias.

Shrewsbury: Craig MacGillivray, Max Lowe, Ben Godfrey, Omar Beckles, Nathan Thomas, Bryn Morris, Luke Hendrie, Sam Jones, Abo Eisa, Aristotle Nsiala, Stefan Payne. Substitutes: Jordan Henderson, Joe Riley, Carlton Morris, Arthur Gnahola, Lenell John-Lewis, Alex Rodman,

Referee: Mark Heywood.

Alan Swann is at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.