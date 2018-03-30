LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Rotherham United v Peterborough United: Cooper starts for Posh, Tafazolli fit, Bogle not in squad

Have your say

Peterborough United recall attacking midfielder George Cooper to their starting line-up for the first time since early February today (March 30).

Cooper has only started one previous game since joining Posh from Crewe in January for a reported £350,000. He replaces striker Junior Morias in the starting line-up. Morias drops down to the bench in the only change to the team that started the 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers last weekend.

Central defender Ryan Tafazolli limped out of that match after just five minutes. He passed a fitness test this morning.

Teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes starts on the substitutes’ bench after returning from international duty, but there is no place in the matchday squad for on-loan striker Omar Bogle.

Rotherham include former Posh players Joe Newell and David Ball in their starting line-up, but Jon Taylor is on the bench.

Posh are currently sixth in League One while Rotherham are fourth. It’s a big day for Posh boss Steve Evans, who led The Millers to back-to-back promotions between 2012 and 2014.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Tafazolli, Steven Taylor, Anthony Grant, Chris Forrester, George Cooper, Marcus Maddison, Danny Lloyd, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Jonathan Bond, Junior Morias, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Joe Ward, Jermaine Anderson, Lewis Freestone, Michael Doughty.

Rotherham: Marek Rodak, Josh Emmanuel, Joe Mattock, Semi Ajayi, Will Vaulks, Anthony Forde, Matt Palmer, Joe Newell, Ritchie Towell, Michael Smith, David Ball. Substitutes: Lewis Price, Richard Wood, Jon Taylor, Michael Ihiekwe, Jerry Yates, Ryan Williams, Caloan Lavery.

Referee: Scott Oldham.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.