LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Portsmouth v Peterborough United: Kanu replaces Marriott in Posh starting line-up

Have your say

Peterborough United have replaced leading scorer Jack Marriott with teenager Idris Kanu in the starting line-up for today’s (May 5) final League One game of the season at Portsmouth.

Marriott will start the game at Fratton Park on the substitutes’ bench. Kanu, who has yet to score a goal for Posh, will be making his first start in a Football League match. He has started two Checkatrade Trophy matches since his summer transfer from National League side Aldershot.

Otherwise Posh are unchanged from the side that beat Fleetwood last weekend.

Former Posh goalkeeper Luke McGee is on the bench for Pompey. Ex-Posh centre-back Christian Burgess starts.

Posh cannot finish higher than their current eighth place.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Anthony Grant, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, George Cooper, Idris Kanu. Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Jermaine Anderson, Michael Doughty, Chris Forrester, Danny Lloyd, Joe Ward, Jack Marriott.

Pompey: Alex Bass, Nathan Thompson, Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke, Brandon Haunstrup, Stuart O’Keefe, Jamal Lowe, Gareth Evans, Ben Close, Kai Naismith, Brett Pitman. Substitutes: Luke McGee, Dion Donohue, Adam May, Matty Kennedy, Connor Ronan, Conor Chaplin, Oliver Hawkins.

Referee: John Busby.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.