Peterborough United host National League side Woking in a second round FA Cup replay at the ABAX Stadium tonight (Decmber 12, 7.45pm).

A trip to promotion-chasing Championship side Aston Villa is the prize for the winners.

Extra time and penalties will be used tonight if required.

Alan Swann will be at the ABAX Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.