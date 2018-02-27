LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Walsall: Life without Grant McCann starts tonight

Peterborough United play their first match since the sacking of manager Grant McCann when Walsall visit the ABAX Stadium tonight (February 27, 7.45pm).
McCann was despatched 24 hours after a 1-1 home draw with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday (February 24). He left Posh with the club 10th in League One, six points outside the play-offs.
McCann’s assistant David Oldfield will take charge of Posh tonight when a win would lift them to eighth.
Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.
Also follow @PTAlanSwann for live match updates on Twitter.