LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Walsall: Caretaker-manager makes five changes to Posh team

Have your say

Caretaker-manager David Oldfield has made five changes to the Peterborough United starting line-up for the League One clash with Walsall at the ABAX Stadium tonight (February 27).

In come left-back Andrew Hughes, centre-back Steve Taylor, midfielder Michael Doughty, winger Joe Ward and striker Omar Bogle. Out go Lewis Freestone, Ryan Tafazolli, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Anthony Grant and Danny Lloyd. Tafazolli and Grant are injured.

A win would lift Posh to eighth, just three points outside the play-offs.

Former Posh favourite Erhun Oztumer is in the Walsall side.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Chris Forrester, Michael Doughty, Joe Ward, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott, Omar Bogle. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Leo Da Silva Lopes, George Cooper, Junior Morias, Lewis Freestone, Danny Lloyd, Jermaine Anderson.

Walsall: Liam Roberts, Nicky Devlin, Jack Fitzwater, Jon Guthrie, Leahy, Adam Chambers, George Dobson, Kieron Morris, Qamaruddin Kouhyar, Erhun Oztumer, Julien Ngoy. Substitutes: Mark Gillespie, Roberts, Liam Kinsella, Florent Cuvelier, Reece Flanagan. Amadou Bakayoko, Justin Shaibu.

Referee: Lee Swabey.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann for live match updates on Twitter.