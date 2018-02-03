LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Southend United: Posh new boys will be on show

Have your say

Peterborough United’s transfer deadline day signing, striker Omar Bogle, is expected to be in the matchday squad for today’s (February 3) League One clash with Southend at the ABAX Stadium.

The club’s other January recruits George Cooper and Joe Ward should also be involved as Posh try and close the gap on the top six.

Posh have already beaten Southend at home this season, 2-0 in a Checkatrade Trophy tie in December.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction later.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.