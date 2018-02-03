LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Southend United: New striker starts for Posh

Have your say

Peterborough United’s transfer deadline day signing, striker Omar Bogle, starts today’s (February 3) League One clash with Southend at the ABAX Stadium.

Bogle looks to have been selected to partner top scorer Jack Marriott in a 4-4-2 formation.

George Cooper has been preferred to Danny Lloyd on the wing with Leo Da Silva Lopes also dropping down to the substitutes’ bench.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Chris Forrester, Marcus Maddison, George Cooper, Jack Marriott, Omar Bogle. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Danny Lloyd, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Joe Ward, Jack Baldwin, Jermaine Anderson, Junior Morias.

Southend: Mark Oxley, Jason Demetriou, John White, Michael Turner, Ben Coker, Stephen McLaughlin, Dru Yearwood, Michae; Timlin, Michael Kightly, Simon Cox, Marc-Antoine Fortune

Subs: Nathan Bishop, Anton Ferdinand, Harry Kyprianou, Jermaine McGlashan, Michael Klass, Freddie Ladapo, Shayon Harrison

Referee: Dean Whitestone

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction later.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.