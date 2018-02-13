LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Scunthorpe: Maddison and Morias are back for Posh

Have your say

Marcus Maddison is back in the Peterborough United starting line-up for the League One clash with Scunthorpe at the ABAX Stadium tonight (February 13).

Maddison replaces Danny Lloyd, while Junior Morias is selected ahead of new signing Omar Bogle in the two changes from the starting line-up that drew at Gillingham on Saturday. Lloyd scored in that game. Maddison was absent because of a calf injury.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Liam Shephard, Joe Ward, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty, Marcus Maddison, Junior Morias, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Danny Lloyd, Conor O’Malley, Leo Da Silva Lopes, George Cooper, Andrew Hughes, Chris Forrester, Omar Bogle.

Scunthorpe: Matt Gilks, Conor Townsend, Rory McArdle, Murray Wallace, Ryan Yates, Funso Ojo, Levi Sutton, Josh Morris, Hakeeb Adelukan, Ivan Toney, Lee Novak. Substitutes: Rory Watson, Neal Bishop, Tom Hopper, Duane Holmes, Charlie Goode, Cameron Burgess, Cameron McGeehan.

Referee: Trevor Kettle.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

