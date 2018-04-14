LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Rochdale: Posh are depleted for Dale visit

Have your say

Peterborough United are without two top centre-halves and their most creative attacker for the visit of Rochdale to the ABAX Stadium today (April 14, 3pm) in a huge League One match for both teams.

Centre-back Ryan Tafazolli has failed a late fitness test on his sore hamstring and joins suspended fellow defender Steven Taylor on the sidelines. Assist king Marcus Maddison has also failed a fitness test on his ankle injury.

Andrew Hughes will play as a central defender alongside club captain Jack Baldwin with teenager Lewis Freestone stepping in at left-back.

Posh are expected to adopt a 4-4-2 formation as forward Junior Morias will play alongside star striker Jack Marriott.

Central midfielder Anthony Grant has been dropped to the bench.

Key midfielder Gwion Edwards has passed a late fitness test and will start. Young striker Idris Kanu returns to the matchday squad as a substitute.

Former Posh player Kgosi Nthle is on the Rochdale bench,

Posh need a win to boost their play-off prospects while Dale are battling against the drop.

Posh; Conor O’Malley, Liam Shephard, Lewis Freestone, Jack Baldwin, Andrew Hughes, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Chris Forrester, George Cooper, Gwion Edwards, Junior Morias, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Jonathan Bond, Anthony Grant, Jermaine Anderson, Michael Doughty, Danny Lloyd, Joe Ward, Idris Kanu.

Rochdale: Josh Lillis, Joe Rafferty, Jim McNulty, Harrison McGahey, Ollie Rathbone, Ryan Delaney, Callum Camps, Mark Kitching, Matty Done, Ian Henderson, Calvin Andrew. Substitutes: Brendan Moore, Kgosi Nthle, Stephen Humphrys, Scott Wiseman, Joe Thompson, Steven Davies, Dan Adshead.

Referee: Anthony Coggins

