LIVE MATCH UPDATES: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v OLDHAM: Posh recall Junior, recent signings on the substitutes’ bench

Peterborough United have recalled Junior Morias for the visit of Oldham Athletic for a League One match at the ABAX Stadium today (January 20).

Morias, who hasn’t started a League One game since injuring his thigh at Oldham in September, replaces Michael Doughty as Posh select a very positive starting XI.

Recent signings Joe Ward and George Cooper start on the substitutes’ bench.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Chris Forrester, Junior Morias, Danny Lloyd, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Michael Doughty, Idris Kanu, Alex Penny, Jack Baldwin, Conor O’Malley, Joe Ward, George Cooper.

Oldham: Johnny Placide, Cameron Dummigan, Brian Wilson, Anthony Gerrard, Tope Obadeyi, Kean Bryan, Kundai Benyu, Ben Pringle, Jack Byrne, Ousmane Fane, Craig Davies. Substitutes: Zeus De La Paz, Mohammed Maouche, Courtney Duffus, Nepomuceno, Samuel Edmundson, Dan Gardner, Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

